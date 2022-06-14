Autopsy: Teen who fell from Florida ride died of blunt trauma

An autopsy report released by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office states that the Missouri teenager who fell from an amusement park ride in Florida three months ago died of blunt force trauma.

The Associated Press reported that the medical examiner's office also ruled the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson an accident.

The agency released the report on Monday.

Authorities said Sampson died in March after he fell from the Orlando amusement park ride Free Fall.

According to the ME's report, the AP reported that Sampson slipped out of his seat about halfway down the ride.

The news outlet reported that the autopsy showed that Sampson weighed 383 pounds, but the ride's weight limit was around 285 pounds.

In April, an initial report by a firm hired by the state found that adjustments had been made to double the size of Sampson's seat, which led to Sampson not being secured properly, the AP reported.

An attorney for the ride's operator issued a statement Tuesday calling the teenager's death tragic.

“The loss of Tyre Sampson was a tragic accident," Trevor Arnold said. "We continue to communicate and cooperate with representatives of Tyre’s family, as well as the Department of Agriculture. We are devoted to working with our lawmakers in making lasting safety changes in the amusement park industry.”

Sampson's parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.