Avoid getting sick this Valentine's Day

If you take medications, do you have enough for the trip?
If you're going on a cruise, learn the sanitation inspection scores for specific ships. Know what’s happening en route or at your travel destination.
Go easy on the bubbly
If you drink alcohol, do so only in moderation. Excessive alcohol use has immediate effects that increase the risk of many harmful health conditions. It is also the third leading cause of preventable death. Don't drink and drive or let others drink and drive. Women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant should not drink any alcohol.
Be safe
Gear up. Are you considering a new, potentially risky, or unsafe activity? Be sure to use appropriate safety gear, including seat belts, life vests, and helmets to help prevent injury.
Watch the sparks. If you decide to cook a romantic dinner, light some candles, or have a cozy fire, don’t leave them unattended.
Be aware. Women are more likely to be victims of sexual violence, including intimate partner violence, than men. Risk factors such as drinking alcohol and using drugs are associated with a greater likelihood of violence.
Be sensitive
Consider that your valentine may have allergies, asthma, diabetes, or other health conditions. You can be sensitive to your valentine by finding out if certain foods, flowers, pets, stuffed animals, or anything else might affect his or her health.