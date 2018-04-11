Axios: Paul Ryan confidants say he's not running again

Partly Cloudy
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks while flanked by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), during a news conference on Capitol Hill December 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. Speaker Ryan spoke about progress in the tax reform legislation that is currently in conference committee. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Paul Ryan confidants told Axios the House Speaker will announce soon he will not run for reelection in November.
Axios reported friends say now that Ryan has passed tax reform, he plans to step out of the "endlessly frustrating" job in part because of President Donald Trump.
SIREN: Axios says Ryan not running againhttps://t.co/cw0kxR0mP0— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 11, 2018
