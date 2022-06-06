Watch
Axon halts plans for Taser drone as 9 on ethics board resign

AP
This photo provided by Axon Enterprise depicts a conceptual design through a computer-generated rendering of a taser drone. Taser developer Axon says it is working to build drones armed with the electric stunning weapons that could fly in schools and “help prevent the next Uvalde, Sandy Hook, or Columbine.” But its own technology advisers quickly panned the idea as a dangerous fantasy. (Axon Enterprise, Inc. via AP)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 12:58:15-04

WASHINGTON — The company best known for developing the Taser says it's halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone.

The decision by Axon comes as a majority of its ethics board resigned over the project.

Axon CEO Rick Smith says last week’s announcement about the drone was designed to initiate a conversation about a potential solution after 19 children and two adults were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

But Smith said Axon would pause its work after a backlash from the public and the ethics board.

Not only was the company accused of “trading on the tragedy of the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings” but there were also concerns about introducing the drones in communities of color that are already over-policed.

Nine members of the board said Monday they're resigning over Smith’s decision to press forward with his announcement about the project despite their concerns.

