Baby dolphin rescued after becoming entangled in crab trap

A baby dolphin tangled in the remnants of a crab trap has been freed.

On Wednesday, lifeguards for the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department noticed an adult dolphin circling a pier in shallow water.

When they checked it out, they found the juvenile dolphin tangled up.

Our lifeguards were first on scene when they noticed an adult dolphin circling around in shallow water. When they went to check it out, they found a young dolphin tangled in the remnants of a crab trap. They’re hoping the adult, possibly the mother, comes back. pic.twitter.com/mHNz5fxJeh — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) July 20, 2022

Scripps sister station WFTS reported that crews were able to free it from the ropes.

According to WFTS, the department called the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in hopes the animal could be reconnected with its mother.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen because the baby dolphin started swimming toward shore and struggled in the open water, the news outlet reported.

So, the aquarium took the dolphin to Sea World in Orlando, the fire department said.