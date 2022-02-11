Barricade situation ends after 5 officers, bystander are shot in Arizona

PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix say a situation involving a barricaded suspect has ended Friday morning.

During the incident, five officers and a bystander were shot.

The incident occurred in south Phoenix when officers responded to a shooting call.

As an officer went to a home to help, a suspect opened fire, hitting an officer multiple times.

A baby was placed outside by someone in the home at some point during the incident. As officers went to the home to move the baby to safety, the suspect opened fire again, hitting four other officers.

Police report the baby is OK.

A woman who was shot is in critical condition.

According to police, officers returned fire during the incident. It's not clear if officers' shots resulted in other injuries.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said four of the injured officers are recovering from their injuries, and the fifth injured officer was seriously hurt but is also recovering.

Police declared the barricade situation ended at 7 a.m. local time.

The area will be restricted while investigators stay on the scene.

There is no threat to the public.

This story includes additional reporting from KNXV in Phoenix.