Before trying the latest fad diet on social media, cardiologists urge you to look into the heart health impact

Eating right can do a lot for your heart health, but not all diets are created equal in that sense. So before you try the latest fad diet on social media claiming it will help you lose weight, cardiologists are encouraging that you do a little bit of research first.

Take the carnivore diet, for example. It's a restrictive diet of just meat and animal products. It cuts out grains, produce, and all the things needed for a balanced diet. People claim that this has helped them lose weight. Doctors say that may be true since it cuts out junk food. But the carnivore diet is not kind on your heart.

"When you're eating high saturated fat which comes from lots of red meats and other things like that, these are the things that we know clog arteries and are linked to bad cardiovascular outcomes," said Dr. Andrew Freeman, a cardiologist with National Jewish Health.

The keto diet can have this same effect, since it's low carb and high fat. So what diets are considered good for your heart?

"The ones that are predominantly plant based with unprocessed foods are really key," said Dr. Freeman.

This type of eating combined with other routines will give you the best results for your heart health. That includes regular exercise, getting enough sleep, and finding ways to reduce stress.

The American Heart Association has ranked popular diets in terms of heart healthif you're looking for some guidance.