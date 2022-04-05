Watch
Biden and Obama mark 12th anniversary of Affordable Care Act

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Vice President Joe Biden whispers "This is a big f------ deal," to President Barack Obama after introducing Obama during the health care bill ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. Obama returns to the White House on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for a moment he can savor: His signature Affordable Care Act is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and President Joe Biden is looking to extend its reach. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The last time President Barack Obama was in the White House was on Jan. 20, 2017, when he left to escort Donald Trump, who was bent on overturning “Obamacare,” to the Capitol to be inaugurated.

Obama is returning to the White House on Tuesday to savor his signature Affordable Care Act.

That law is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and President Joe Biden is looking to extend its reach.

Sign-ups have increased under Biden’s stewardship, and more generous taxpayer subsidies have cut costs for enrollees.

Biden and Obama are marking the 12th anniversary of the law's enactment, and they're out to expand its footprint.

The meeting between the two comes as the Biden administration announces a new rule that will give more families access to ACA subsidies.

Currently, workers who do not have affordable health insurance options through their employer or job can qualify for subsidized coverage on the ACA exchange.

The new rule will allow family members of workers with affordable single coverage to qualify for subsidies on the exchange.

If approved, the rule will go into effect in 2023.

