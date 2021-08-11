Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Prices for the three grades of gasoline available are posted outside a Diamond Shamrock station Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Denver. Colorado motorists are dealing with some of the highest prices at the pump in more than decade. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
r m
Posted at 6:36 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 19:36:43-04

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration is moving at home and abroad to try to address concerns about rising energy prices slowing the nation’s recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

"We also made clear to OPEC — the major oil-exporting nations of the world — that the production cuts made during the pandemic should be reversed as the global economic — there as the global economy recovers, in order to lower the prices for consumers," the president said Wednesday.

The White House has asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the domestic gasoline market for any anti-competitive behavior that could be increasing prices.

"I want to make sure that nothing stands in the way of oil price declines, leading to lower prices for consumers," Biden said.

The joint actions come as the Biden administration is increasingly sensitive to rising prices across the economy as it faces both political and policy pressure from inflation.

AAA reports that the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.18. It was $2.17 at the same time in 2020, according to AAA.

President Biden made his comments about his administration's plan to address rising gas prices after the Senate voted to pass his infrastructure bill and open debate on his $3.5 trillion spending plan.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap