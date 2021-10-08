Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near Blanding, Utah. President Joe Biden will expand two sprawling national monuments in Utah, the governor said Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. President Donald Trump's administration in 2017 significantly downsized Bears Ears National Monuments and Grand Staircase-Escalante in southern Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
National-Monuments Biden
Posted at 8:52 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 21:52:49-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing.

Environmental protections at all three monuments had been stripped by former President Donald Trump.

The White House announced the changes Thursday night ahead of a ceremony expected Friday.

It says Biden was “fulfilling a key promise” by restoring Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments to their full size.

His plan also restores protections in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monument in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of Cape Cod.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap