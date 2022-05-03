Watch
Bidens to host 2020, 2022 US Olympic Teams at White House to celebrate athletes

Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 7:55 PM, May 02, 2022
President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 and 2022 U.S. Olympic Teams at the White House on Wednesday, celebrating athletes from the most recent winter Games while staging a much delayed, in-person celebration for participants of last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will host Olympians from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, on the South Lawn.

Jill Biden made her first solo overseas trip as first lady by traveling to Japan to attend the 2020 Olympics, which were delayed until last year because of the pandemic.

