Bill Cosby returns to the stage for first time in 3 years

Justin Boggs
7:25 PM, Jan 22, 2018

Bill Cosby leaves the Allegheny County Courthouse after jury selection was completed May 24th, 2017. The jury is comprised of four white women, six white men, one black woman and one black man. The alternates include four white men, one black woman and one black man.

Andrew Russell
For the first time in three years, Bill Cosby is entertaining during a live performance. 

The embattled comedian who has faced sexual assault charges performed on Monday at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia. Cosby delivered a comedy act as part of a night honoring jazz musician Tony Williams. 

Cosby could be returning to the courtroom as prosecutors are pressing charges again against the comedian after his first trial ended in a mistrial in 2017. Jury selection for Cosby's case begins on March 29. 

Nearly 50 women have come forward accusing Cosby of sexual misconduct since the mid-1960s. 

NPR reporter Bobby Allyn was in attendance Monday at Cosby's performance. 

