Blink-182 takes up residence at Palms Casino in Las Vegas

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 19 at 3:30PM CDT expiring March 19 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Franklin

Tornado Watch issued March 19 at 3:28PM CDT expiring March 19 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 3:22PM CDT expiring March 21 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Bath, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rockcastle, Rowan

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 3:22PM CDT expiring March 21 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 3:22PM CDT expiring March 21 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Bell, Harlan, Letcher, Pike

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 2:39PM CDT expiring March 21 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 2:38PM CDT expiring March 21 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 2:34PM CDT expiring March 21 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Bullitt, Casey, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, Washington, Woodford

Flood Advisory issued March 19 at 12:10PM CDT expiring March 22 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Advisory issued March 19 at 12:10PM CDT expiring March 21 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 19 at 11:57AM CDT expiring March 21 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 19 at 11:57AM CDT expiring March 21 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 18 at 9:07PM CDT expiring March 20 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 18 at 9:07PM CDT expiring March 22 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 18 at 9:07PM CDT expiring March 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 17 at 11:24AM CDT expiring March 20 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 16 at 9:32PM CDT expiring March 20 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:46PM CDT expiring March 20 at 11:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 15 at 8:46PM CDT expiring March 20 at 11:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 14 at 9:38PM CDT expiring March 20 at 7:51AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 14 at 9:38PM CDT expiring March 20 at 7:51AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 20 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 9:03PM CDT expiring March 20 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 20 at 8:42AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 13 at 11:11AM CDT expiring March 20 at 8:42AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 19 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 20 at 5:08AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 20 at 5:08AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 19 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale