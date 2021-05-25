Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Blinken in Israel on Mideast tour to shore up Gaza truce

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool
israel.jpeg
Posted at 2:07 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 03:07:34-04

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel at the start of a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up the Gaza cease-fire.

But he will face the same obstacles that have stifled a wider peace process for more than a decade, including a hawkish Israeli leadership, Palestinian divisions and deeply rooted tensions surrounding Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The truce that came into effect Friday and halted the 11-day Gaza war has so far held, but it did not address any of the underlying issues.

Blinken is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the region since President Joe Biden assumed office.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast