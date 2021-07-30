Bob Odenkirk says he had a small heart attack, will be back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk says he “had a small heart attack” but will “be back soon.”

The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter Friday to make his first public statement since collapsing on the show’s New Mexico set three days earlier.

Odenkirk says he's going to be OK thanks to the doctors who knew how to fix his blockage without surgery.

He says he's going to “take a beat to recover, but will "be back soon.” Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title role on the show that was shooting its sixth and final season.