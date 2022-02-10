Bob Saget's family says his cause of death was related to head trauma

Actor and comedian Bob Saget's official cause of death has now been determined to be related to "head trauma", according to a statement from the late actor's family.

As USA Today reported, the trauma, Saget's family said, likely came after a fall in his Florida hotel room. Saget was found dead last month in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," a statement from his family said. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The statement continued with the family saying they were "overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," CNN reported.

Saget, 65, was on a comedy tour at the time of his death after the release of the follow up to Full House, the show he is famous for, with the show "Fuller House."

Immediately after new of the actor's death broke, speculation immediately surfaced regarding the state of his health after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December.

As CNN reported, his widow, Kelly Rizzo said on "Good Morning America" in January that he was in good health and his bout with COVID-19 was "not anything serious."

An autopsy by the Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida was completed the day after he died.

Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Orlando with what was believed at the time to be no signs of trauma. That was according to a sheriff's office report released after his death.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office report said there were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order. Saget's left arm was reportedly across his chest, and his right arm was resting on his bed when deputies and paramedics arrived at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House."

According to the Associated Press, the 65-year-old was scheduled to check out of his room that day. When family members could not get in touch with him, they contacted hotel security.

When hotel security got to the room, they found the lights off and Saget on the bed and cold to the touch. After checking for a pulse and breathing and not finding one, hotel security's dispatch contacted 911. Reports said that Saget was declared dead shortly before 4:20 p.m. ET. that Sunday, Jan. 9.

Hotel key records showed he entered the room a little before 2:20 a.m. ET, the Associated Press reported.