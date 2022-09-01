Body of Russian oil executive found on grounds of Moscow hospital

Russian news outlets report that Russian oil executive Ravil Maganov has died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow.

According to the Russian state-sponsored news outlet Interfax, Maganov was being "fell from a window at Central Clinical Hospital," and "he died from injuries sustained.”

Citing an unnamed law enforcement source, state-sponsored news agency Tass reported that the 67-year-old died by suicide, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Associated Press, the Russian news outlets reported that Maganov's body was found on the hospital grounds.

But in a press release, Lukoil said Maganov “passed away following a serious illness,” but no other details were given, the Associated Press and CNBC reported.

Tass reported that Maganov was admitted for a heart attack at the hospital and was taking antidepressants, the Associated Press reported.

Maganov's death marks the latest in a string of Russian energy executives who have died unexpectedly this year, CNBC and the Associated Press reported.

According to CNBC, Maganov is the eighth Russian energy executive to die suddenly this year.