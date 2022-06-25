Brian Laundrie's suicide letter says he ended Gabby Petito's life

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie released the contents of a suicide letter Friday. In the letter, Laundrie claimed responsibility for the death of Gabby Petito.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, and her body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton on Sept. 19. Petito's remains were found in Wyoming at the Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. Laundrie was then sought by police and his body was found on October 20, 2021.

In the letter, Brian said Gabby fell and was in pain. On page 7 of the letter, Laundrie talked about what he did.

"I don't know the extent of gabbys injurys (sic), only that she was in extreme pain," Laudrie wrote. "I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her."

On the next page, Laundrie said he "rushed home to spend the time I had left with my family." He said he "wanted to drive north and let James or T.J. kill me, but I wouldn't want them to spend time in jail over my mistake, even though I'm sure they would have (unknown) too.

Laundrie said in his letter he was "ending my life not because of a fear of punishment, but rather because I can't stand to live another day without her (Gabby)."

"I'm sorry for everyone's loss," Laundrie wrote. "Please do not make life harder for my family. They lost a son and a daughter. The wonderful girl in the world. Gabby I'm sorry."

He concluded by writing, "I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that animals may tear me apart. That it may make some of her family happy. Please pick up all of my things. Gabby hated people who litter."

The full letter can be seen below.