Broadway's 'Phantom of the Opera' to reportedly close in 2023

The curtain will come down for the final time on Broadway's "The Phantom of the Opera."

The New York Times and Deadline report that the show will close in February 2023.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" is the longest-running show on Broadway. It made its debut in 1988 and won a Tony Award for Best Musical.

The Broadway show has been seen by nearly 20 million people and grossed more than $1 billion, according to The New York Times, which cited numbers

from Broadway League.

The show will still be in existence in other parts of the world. "The Phantom of the Opera" is still open in London, Japan, Australia, China, Finland and the Czech Republic.