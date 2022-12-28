Buffalo firefighters rescue stranded family then surprise them with Christmas gifts

A New York family had a memorable Christmas.

In a news release, the Buffalo Airport Fire Department stated that Demetrice and Danielle lost electricity at their home in Williamsville at the start of the recent blizzard.

But as they drove to a nearby hotel, their car got stuck.

The family was one of many motorists who had gotten stuck and were saved by the Buffalo Airport firefighters.

According to the news release, firefighters Mike Carrubba, Mark Wolhfiel, and Joel Eberth rescued 42 people and brought them to the aircraft rescue and firefighting facility.

Officials said the couple was the only ones with young children, so they stayed in the firehouse.

“It was an amazing experience for our firefighters, and it definitely made us better people.” Said Joel Eberth, Assistant Chief Buffalo Airport Fire Department, in a statement. “With them being here, Christmas became a big concern because Aayden was so excited that Santa would know he was here and he would get to celebrate at a real firehouse. We didn’t want to disappoint, so we were able to find several items in the firehouse to wrap for the family. With the amazing help from the field office delivering some items from the terminal, we were able to make sure Santa paid a visit.”

Firefighters said the couple's eldest child Aayden asked if he could be in uniform, so he was given a uniform and department t-shirt. They also taught him about dispatch.