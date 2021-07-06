Building collapse lawsuits seek to get answers, assign blame

The legal fallout from the deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida, is already underway.

It includes at least five lawsuits and a planned grand jury investigation.

The litigation comes even as rescuers remain at the site hoping to find survivors. Twenty-eight people have been found dead and more than 117 residents are thought to still be missing.

Chapman University law professor Denis Binder studies wide-scale disasters and says they are increasingly leading to criminal negligence charges.

He believes the harrowing images people see in real time through the media feed a need to seek answers about the tragedy and assess blame.

