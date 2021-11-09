Watch
California parents sue after getting another couple's embryo

AP
This undated photo provided by the Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway law firm shows Daphna and Alexander Cardinale. They are one two California couples who gave birth to each others' babies after a mix-up at a fertility clinic, and spent months raising children that weren't theirs before swapping the infants, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway via AP)
Posted at 7:02 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 20:05:20-05

LOS ANGELES — Two California couples gave birth to each others’ babies after a mix-up at a fertility clinic and spent months raising children that weren’t theirs.

That's according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles.

Daphna Cardinale says she and her husband had immediate suspicions that the girl she gave birth to in 2019 wasn’t theirs because the child had a darker complexion than they do.

“I had no idea at the time that this greatest potential for joy would bring us such enduring pain and trauma,” Daphna said during a news conference, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Daphna said a DNA test confirmed their suspicions.

Eventually, the two couples would meet and agreed to swap the children.

Daphna says they plan to stay in touch and celebrate holidays together.

The lawsuit accuses the in vitro fertilization clinic and its owner of medical malpractice, breach of contract, negligence and fraud.

The other parents involved in the mix-up wish to remain anonymous and plan a similar lawsuit.

A clinic representative declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
