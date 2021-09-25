Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Wong/AP
FILE -(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Britain Huawei
Posted at 9:12 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 22:13:27-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Canadians detained in China have been released from prison.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced their release Friday night, hours after the U.S. Justice Department resolved criminal charges against a top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China shortly after Canada had arrested Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in response to a U.S. extradition request.

The deal with Meng calls for the Justice Department to dismiss fraud charges late next year.

Kovrig and Spavor have spent more than 1,000 days in prison

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap