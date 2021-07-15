Watch
Capital Gazette shooter found criminally responsible by jury

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, images of five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper adorn candles during a vigil across the street from where they were slain in the newsroom in Annapolis, Md. Nearly three years after five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper were killed, a Maryland judge discussed plans Tuesday, April 13, 2021, for holding the second part of the shooter's trial under COVID-19 court protocols. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) -- Following a 12-day trial, a jury took only one hour to find Jarrod Ramos criminally responsible for a deadly mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in 2018.

The attack claimed the lives of John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

In 2019, the gunman pleaded guilty to all 23 charges lodged against him, not criminally, but rather by insanity.

Thursday, the jury rejected Ramos' attorneys' arguments that he was unable to understand the criminality of his actions because of mental illness.

The decision means Ramos will be sentenced to prison, and not a correctional mental health facility.

Prosecutors are seeking five life sentences without parole.

Ryan Dickstein contributed to this report that first appeared on WMAR2News.com.

