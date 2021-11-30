Carpenter in Maryland answers letters to Santa

For over 20 years, a carpenter in Maryland has helped Santa by responding to Christmas letters sent from children.

“I mean, good feelings in my chest, in my inner heart, just good feelings about doing something for the community as well as for the children,” Rick Brostrom told CBS Baltimore.

Brostrom helps the kids in his Catonsville community get their wish lists to the North Pole.

"They can’t just tell their parents what they want for Christmas, and this is a way they can show it and express themselves,” said Brostrom.

According to the news outlet, he built a mailbox to store the hundreds of letters addressed to Santa.

And whenever he sees a return address, he sends a note in return.

He says he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

“Until I’m dead, or until I die, maybe that’s an easier way of saying it,” said Brostrom.