CDC Director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald resigns after report she bought shares in tobacco company

Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald has resigned as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

The news comes after a report that she bought shares in a tobacco company one month after taking over an agency tasked with working to stop people from smoking, according to CNN. Politico had the initial report on the stock purchase.

"Dr. Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC Director," the HHS statement reads. "Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period."