Cheney calls for former White House lawyer to testify before Jan. 6 committee

Rep. Liz Cheney is calling out former White House lawyer Pat Cipollone by name.

In a post on Twitter, Cheney said it's time Cipollone "testify on the record" before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The comments come after a day of dramatic testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson said Cipollone warned about what could happen if former President Donald Trump went to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen," Hutchinson said.

Despite the warnings, Hutchinson said Trump was insistent on going to the Capitol, but the move was denied and he was taken back to the White House after speaking at a rally.

According to The Hill, Cipollone already met with the committee behind closed doors but did not sit for a formal deposition.