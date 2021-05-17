Adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, Chicago charter schools hold prom at Bears stadium

CHICAGO, Ill. — Students from several Chicago schools experienced a prom like no other over the weekend.

To adhere to health and safety guidelines during the pandemic, 18 schools in the Noble Network of Charter Schools held their prom at Soldier Field.

Normally, the football and soccer stadium is home to the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Fire teams. On Friday and Saturday, it served as a massive venue for about 2,000 teens, WLS reports.

The event included a “promenade of the field and the facilities,” where guests were invited to walk the field and visit VIP spaces in the stadium.

Students were required to wear face masks, but they were allowed to take them off to take photos, which were then shown on the field’s massive screen.

The CEO of the charter school network told WLS that the last year was challenging for students and staff, so they were happy to provide an opportunity for the teens to celebrate.

The charter school system told WLS that about 90% of its graduating students will be going to college next year.