Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools are poised to resume classes after leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union accepted a proposal with the district over COVID-19 safety protocols.

Both sides had been locked in a nasty standoff that canceled classes for four days in the nation’s third-largest district.

The full deal still requires approval by the union’s full 25,000 members, but students are expected back in class Wednesday with teachers returning a day earlier.

Further details of the proposal were not immediately released.

Issues on the table have been metrics to close schools and expanded COVID-19 testing.

The union voted last week to revert to online instruction and told teachers not to show up in person at schools as negotiations continued amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.