Chloe Kim wins halfpipe gold in Beijing

Lee Jin-man/AP
United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Posted at 9:08 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 22:08:47-05

American Chloe Kim has won gold in the women's halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics.

She scored a 94 in her first of three runs in the finals. That was enough for the gold.

She performed two 1080s and three spins, and was so ecstatic over her performance she covered her mouth following her finish. She had the highest amplitude of any rider.

Spain's Queralt Castellet took silver and Sena Tomita of Japan won bronze.

This wasn't Kim's first gold medal. She also took the top prize in the halfpipe at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

