CIA Director Mike Pompeo was interviewed by special counsel investigators

CIA director Mike Pompeo was interviewed last year by special counsel investigators, multiple sources tell CNN.

Pompeo was interviewed as a "peripheral witness" in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign, several of the sources said.

The interview focused, in part, on Trump's suggestion that Pompeo publicly say there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, one of the sources said.

As CNN reported last year, other national security officials -- Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers -- were also interviewed last year on that topic.

NBC was first to report on the Pompeo interview.