Climber rescued from mountain after falling hundreds of feet

Deputies in Oregon launched a search-and-rescue mission after a climber fell hundreds of feet near the Old Chute area of Mt. Hood, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.

The 43-year-old man was transported by helicopter off the mountain on Saturday with serious injuries.

Witnesses told the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office the climber lost his ice ax and fell approximately 600-700 feet from the summit ridge.

After nearly four hours, a rescue crew reached the injured climber and was able to give aid. Several hours later, a helicopter from the Oregon Army National Guard arrived at the location.

The Oregon Army National Guard hoisted the patient onto the helicopter and flew the climber to a Portland hospital.

Authorities said this was the second serious accident on the mountain in a week.