Coast Guard investigating possible oil spill linked to Hurricane Ida

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a report of an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Associated Press published a picture of what appeared to be an oil spill following Hurricane Ida.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said aircraft would fly over the area, near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, where the spill was apparently spotted, according to Military.com.

Oil companies that conduct work in the Gulf of Mexico have not confirmed any oil spills.

Military.com also reports the Coast Guard will also send aircraft over a “major oil refinery along the Mississippi River” after reports of “rainbow-colored sheen in the floodwaters.”