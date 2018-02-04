Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson killed by suspected drunk driver in crash

INDIANAPOLIS -- One of two men killed by a suspected drunk while standing outside a vehicle on the side of I-70 early Sunday morning is Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson.

The Colts confirmed the news Sunday afternoon.

“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing,” the Colts said in a statement. “Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”

Our hearts and prayers are with Edwin Jackson’s family. Terrific young man, respected and liked by all. Rest In Peace, Edwin. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 4, 2018

Jackson played 16 games for the Colts in 2016 and started eight. He spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own.



Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.



We will miss him greatly: https://t.co/Vuql2FD59R pic.twitter.com/7gVR9PvmuA — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018

Indiana State Police troopers believe Jackson and 54-year-old ride share operator Jeffrey Monroe had pulled into the emergency lane on I-70 because Jackson became ill. Both men were outside the vehicle when a pickup truck swerved into the emergency lane, striking them and the vehicle.

The force of the crash threw one of the men into the middle of the road, causing a trooper coming up on the scene to swerve to miss the crash, striking the body. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear which man was hit by the trooper or if he was dead before the trooper hit him.

The suspected drunk driver, Alex Cabrera Gonsales, 37, ran from the scene but was arrested by police trying to escape up an exit ramp.

Police say Gonsales was also driving without a license.