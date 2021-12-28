Watch
Daily COVID cases in U.S. hit all-time high

Richard Vogel/AP
People line up for a free COVID-19 rapid test at a gas station in the Reseda section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, as California braces for a post-holiday virus surge. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Posted at 5:11 PM, Dec 28, 2021
The United States recorded a new record high Tuesday, with more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases reported, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to the database, the U.S. recorded 512,553 positive COVID-19 cases, breaking the all-time record of 294,015 that was set on Jan. 8.

CNN and The Washington Post reported that the rapid increase in cases is due to a surge of the omicron variant, with Tuesday marking a seven-day average of 253,245 cases being reported.

Tuesday's report passed the previous 7-day average daily high of 248,209, which was set on Jan. 12, the news outlets reported.

California also set a record Tuesday as they became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections.

