EU's drug agency says there's no indication that AstraZeneca vaccine caused blood clots

BRUSSELS — Emer Cooke, the head of the European Medicines Agency, says there is “no indication” that AstraZeneca vaccines are the cause of blood clots reported in some shot recipients.

The reports led several European countries to suspend use of the vaccine on Monday.

Cooke said Tuesday that the agency is “firmly convinced” that the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the risks, but an evaluation is ongoing.

Cooke said experts are meeting this week to discuss the available information and will make a recommendation Thursday.