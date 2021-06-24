Watch
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Posted at 4:22 AM, Jun 24, 2021
Seven weeks ago, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of all American adults by July Fourth.

The White House now acknowledges it will fall a little short of that target.

Administration officials attribute their miscalculation to a combination of factors.

They include the lessened sense of urgency that followed early success in the vaccination campaign as well as a decision to reach higher than a play-it-safe lower goal.

They also encountered unexpectedly strong resistance among some Americans to getting a shot.

Biden will be in North Carolina on Thursday urging Americans to roll up their sleeves.

