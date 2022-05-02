Watch
NYC sees rise in COVID-19 cases, may bring back restrictions

Ted Shaffrey/AP
Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 02, 2022
NEW YORK — New York City is now in a yellow, or medium, COVID-19 risk level as cases rise.

The city is seeing about 2,500 new daily cases; up from the 600 daily average in March.

However, hospitalizations and deaths still remain low.

The rise in infections is blamed on the omicron variant, which is highly contagious.

According to public health data, Manhattan and Staten Island have the highest infection rates.

Mayor Eric Adams is now looking at whether the city should bring back public health restrictions.

If COVID-19 cases do reach high levels, New York City will need to consider requiring face masks indoors.

New Yorkers are currently recommended to wear masks in public indoor settings.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
