TSA to extend mask mandate for planes and public transportation until April 18, reports say

Jae C. Hong/AP
Alejandro Zelaya, 10, wears a face shield while waiting to check in for his flight to El Salvador at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. About 1 million Americans a day packed airports and planes over the weekend even as coronavirus deaths surged across the U.S. and public health experts begged people to stay home and avoid big Thanksgiving gatherings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 12:10:43-05

The Transportation Security Administration will extend a rule that requires travelers to wear masks on planes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until April 18, NBC News and Bloomberg report.

The mask mandate was slated to expire on March 18.

The reports come as many states roll back COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates as case rates and hospitalizations plummet.

Last month, a union representing thousands of flight attendants said they expected the TSA to extend the mask mandate. Their statement noted that masks would help protect children younger than five — who currently are not eligible for vaccination — and immunocompromised flight attendants.

President Joe Biden imposed the federal mask mandate on airplanes upon taking office in 2021. Since then, the TSA has reported a disturbing spike in unruly passenger incidents, many of them linked to travelers' refusal to wear masks.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

