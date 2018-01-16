Councilman and reserve sheriff's deputy in Indiana under fire for social media post

Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 12:55PM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Estill, Jackson, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 12:55PM CST expiring January 16 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: Harlan, Letcher, Pike
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 12:55PM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Rowan, Whitley
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 12:55PM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Elliott, Lee, Menifee, Morgan, Powell, Wolfe
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 12:55PM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bath, Fleming, Montgomery
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 12:03PM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland, Fayette, Garrard, Green, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Woodford
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 12:03PM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Bourbon, Harrison, Nicholas, Scott
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 11:37AM CST expiring January 16 at 7:45PM CST in effect for: Hardin, McNairy
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 10:58AM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Boyle, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Green, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Woodford
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:58AM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason, Robertson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:54AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Rowan, Whitley, Wolfe
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 10:54AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Estill, Jackson, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 10:53AM CST expiring January 16 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Hickman, Perry, Robertson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:53AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Coffee, Cumberland, Fentress, Grundy, Van Buren, Warren, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:53AM CST expiring January 16 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Davidson, DeKalb, Giles, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, Wilson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:52AM CST expiring January 16 at 5:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 6:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:09AM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Clay, Davidson, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, Wilson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:09AM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, DeKalb, Giles, Marshall, Overton, Pickett, Putnam
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:24AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lincoln, Moore
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:24AM CST expiring January 16 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:36AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Rowan
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:36AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:21AM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Blount, Bradley, Carter, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Monroe, Polk, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:21AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Campbell, Claiborne, Hamilton, Marion, Meigs, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Union
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 9:08PM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Marshall, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Van Buren, Warren, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 9:08PM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Dickson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 9:08PM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Clay, Davidson, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Perry, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, Wilson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 6:50PM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe
FRANKLIN, Ind. -- A Franklin County (Ind.) Councilman and reserve Johnson County Sheriff's deputy is under investigation over a post he shared on Facebook.
The post shared by Franklin Councilman Joseph Ault in question made reference to the offensive comment reportedly made by President Trump in a meeting about immigration.
Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett said he was surprised and disappointed when he saw the post on Ault's Facebook page.
"I think at first I was just like I am now - disappointed in the comments and the thoughts," said Mayor Barnett.
The Facebook post says "We bring s***hole people from s***hole countries because Democrats need s***hole voters so they can turn America into a s***hole" and then asked - Do you agree?
"I talked with councilman Ault," said Mayor Barnett. "I told him I didn't agree with it and hoped that he would take it down."
Mayor Barnett said Ault seemed remorseful about the post and eventually took it down, but he has a clear stance on what it said.
"You shouldn't be an elected official if you really believe those thoughts," said Mayor Barnett. "Either side."
Ault has also served as a reserve deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office for more than 20 years.
In a statement to Indianapolis-based WRTV, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox said his agency will conduct an investigation into the posting. Sheriff Cox said he will make the final determination about Ault's status as a reserve deputy.
WRTV has made several attempts to reach Ault for a statement but he has not returned our calls.
The next Franklin City Council meeting is Monday, January 22.