Couple accused of torturing children facing more charges

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:35PM CST expiring March 14 at 1:12PM CDT in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:35PM CST expiring March 14 at 5:15PM CDT in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:35PM CST expiring March 15 at 9:30PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 12:01PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, Webster
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 11:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 11:40AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, McNairy, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Trimble
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Jefferson, Oldham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:28AM CST expiring February 24 at 5:26AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:21AM CST expiring March 2 at 12:55PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:02AM CST expiring February 26 at 7:42AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 28 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 27 at 9:25AM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 24 at 4:18AM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:07AM CST expiring February 25 at 7:40AM CST in effect for: Christian, Trigg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:03AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:03AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:08AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:07PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 9:08AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:07PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:29AM CST expiring February 25 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:25AM CST expiring February 23 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: Bourbon
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardeman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:09PM CST expiring March 13 at 5:15AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 12:57PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:50AM CST in effect for: Franklin
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Carter, Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Riverside County District Attorney spokesman John Hall told reporters after a brief court hearing that each Turpin is facing three additional counts of child abuse. An additional felony assault charge has been lodged against Louise Turpin.
"Further investigation led us to this," Hall said.
Both defendants appeared before the judge in suits, the husband in gray, the wife in navy blue. David Turpin's hair appeared to be trimmed and neater around the collar.
The next court date in the case is March 23, to go over the status of proceedings. May 14 has been set aside tentatively for the preliminary hearing.
Lawyers for the Turpins walked away briskly, with David Macher, David Turpin's attorney, answering a string of questions with "I can't comment on that." He reiterated that both clients pleaded not guilty to the new charges and that "a lot of evidence" exists, likely postponing the preliminary hearing.
The parents, who lived in Perris, have pleaded not guilty to more than 40 charges, including torture, false imprisonment, abuse of a dependent adult and child abuse. David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to one count of lewd conduct with a minor.
The Turpins are accused of beating and choking some of their children, who are between 2 and 29 years old. Prosecutors have not alleged the 2-year-old was tortured. The couple allegedly deprived the children of water and fed them small portions of food on a strict schedule.
The 29-year-old weighed just 82 pounds and the other children are so thin they look younger than their ages, authorities said.
Before Friday's developments, officials said the Turpins could face a maximum sentence of between 94 years and life in prison, so the new charges do not.
The disturbing case has moved people around the world to donate about $570,000 to support the children's medical expenses and education, according to Erin Phillips, a spokeswoman for the Riverside University Health System.
"In cases like this there are long-term needs like behavioral health, housing, scholarships, educational support, tutors and medical needs," she said.
A fund launched by the hospital, where the younger siblings were treated, has collected $370,000, including $38,000 from the city of Perris, Phillips said. A fundraiser started by the Corona Chamber of Commerce has received about $200,000 in monetary donations after collecting enough clothing, hygiene items and toys to meet the immediate needs of the siblings.
"It's been amazing the outpouring of love and sentiments," Phillips said. "It reminds us there is so much light in this world in contrast to such a dark case."
The Turpins are still in custody. A judge set bail at $12 million for each defendant.
The charges against the couple cover the time the Turpins lived in Riverside County, from 2010 to the present.
The process to terminate parental rights will be determined in dependency court, and birth parents have the right to contest the termination, officials have said.
The horrid living conditions the children were subjected to led one sibling, a 17-year-old girl, to escape through a window of the family home last month. She called 911 from a deactivated cellphone she found in the house. She had planned her escape for more than two years.
The only thing the homeschooled children were allowed to do while in their rooms was write in journals, Hestrin said. Hundreds of the notebooks are being examined for evidence against the parents.
Caleb Mason, an attorney for the older Turpin siblings, said Friday that "our clients are doing very well in their recovery."
"We are grateful for the extraordinary generosity and goodwill of the many people who have gone above and beyond to help them," Mason said in a statement.