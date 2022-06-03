CPSC: Portable bed rails can pose risk of injury or death

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is asking people to stop using portable bed rails by Mobility Transfer Systems and Metal Tubing USA Inc.

These products can create an entrapment hazard and pose a risk of serious injury or death to users," the CPSC warned.

The companies have not agreed to recall or offer a fix, according to the agency.

"CPSC evaluated the bed rails and found that consumers can become entrapped between the bed rail and mattress, or within portions of the bed rail itself, leading to asphyxia," the CPSC said.

The agency reports that at least three people have died after becoming entrapped.

The bed rails were sold through various online retailers including Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

The CPSC Advisory includes the following models: