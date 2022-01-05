Customer anonymously gifts boy Dean Dimebag Darrell ML guitar

A boy who loved to visit a music store in Colorado received a generous gift from an anonymous customer.

A post on the J.B. Hart Music Co., Inc. Facebook page says Fallon, for years, would visit the Grand Junction store and ask to play the "Pantera" guitar, meaning the Dean Dimebag Darrell ML Guitar.

"We were shocked he knew some Dimebag riffs," the post says.

Fallon, who has Williams syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, was playing the guitar at the store when a customer took notice, according to the post.

"It moved this customer so much he returned to the store later, purchased the guitar, and asked us to give the guitar to Fallon anonymously the next time we saw him," the post says.

The guitar had been sitting in the store for eight months. Unbeknownst to the people at the store, Fallon had moved to Texas.

To their surprise, he visited the store over the holidays when he was in town for a visit. Fallon and his family had no clue a guitar was there waiting for him.

"It was a wonderful experience to gift Fallon his dream guitar as a gift from a kind stranger," the post says. "His mom burst into tears, and Fallon beamed with excitement. It was a special moment. There are still good people in this world."