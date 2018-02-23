Dallas official wants NRA to move annual convention to another city

Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardeman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:10PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:10AM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:09PM CST expiring March 13 at 5:15AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 12:57PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:50AM CST in effect for: Franklin
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:29PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:28PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:29PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:28PM CST in effect for: Fulton
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Ballard, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Livingston, McCracken
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 12:23PM CST expiring February 23 at 4:23PM CST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 23 at 2:02PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 23 at 2:02PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 23 at 2:02PM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 23 at 2:02PM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Carter, Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Dallas official wants NRA to move annual convention to another city
CNN
12:48 PM, Feb 23, 2018
Share Article
The National Rifle Association should move its annual convention from Dallas to somewhere else after last week's massacre at a Florida high school that left 17 students dead, a Dallas city official says.
It's not appropriate for the group to meet in Dallas in May because there's so much gun violence in the United States, Dallas City Council Member Dwaine Caraway said
Assault rifles like the one used in the Florida school shooting should be outlawed, he said Monday at a news conference, and "the NRA needs to step up to the plate and they need to show leadership."
CNN's calls to the NRA for comment were not immediately returned.
Caraway, who is serving as mayor pro tem, meaning he fills in when the mayor is absent, said he's expressing a personal belief about the NRA and has not initiated any action in the city government to stop the convention.
At a Monday news conference, Caraway said he had not spoken directly to any NRA officials.
"I am saying to the NRA, reconsider yourselves coming to Dallas," Caraway said. "There will be marches and demonstrations should they come to Dallas and we, Dallas, will be the ones that have to bear the cost and the responsibility and to protect the citizens."
Caraway noted that gun violence has visited Dallas before, with the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the 2016 slaying of five city police officers. Caraway said he owns five firearms himself but thinks assault rifles should only be available for the military and law enforcement.
"Who needs an AR-15 to go hunting?" he said. "Who needs an AR-15 to protect their house?"
The NRA convention is scheduled to take place May 3-6 in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. This is the group's 147th annual meeting, according to the NRA website, which invites "over 80,000 patriots and 800+ exhibitors" to attend.
"Why the NRA now?" Caraway said. "Because it's their convention. It's because it's their responsibility. It's because they stand for the very things we are confronted with every day of our lives. Those kids in Florida, they will have to live with these nightmares the rest of their lives."
In a Tuesday interview with CNN, Caraway said leaders should listen to those students.
"If those kids in Florida, for example, knew that something was being addressed then they wouldn't be staging protests," he said. "Those kids need to be at the table, and voicing their opinions. The NRA needs to open their ears and hear what is it we need to strengthen, what it is we need to limit, and then everyone comes out happier and safer."
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings issued a statement saying he disagreed with the NRA's viewpoint and tactics, but "they have a legal contract that was signed in 2012 and I'm not advocating that we violate that agreement. Hopefully we will take the opportunity in Dallas to engage in meaningful dialogue about how we work together to end mass killings in America."