Data shows toy prices expected to jump the week before Christmas

If you wait until the week before Christmas to buy toys, new data from e-commerce accelerator, Pattern, shows you're likely going to pay more. The company refers to that final week in December as "Panic Week." The below list breaks down the forecasted price jumps on popular toys.

Elsa Doll +18%

Furby +14%

Trouble Board Game +13%

Belle Doll 8%

Tracing Pad +6%

LEGO Holiday Sets +4%

Sorry Board Game +4%

Pokemon Cards +3%

Connect 4 Game +2%

Play-Doh +2%

LEGO Star Wars Sets +2%

"We look kind of at last year, what happened between the average price for that year and what happened during panic week versus the rest of the year," said Dallin Hatch, data analyst with Pattern.

"In most cases, if it's up, it's going to be between 2% and 10%."

If you are a last-minute shopper, there are deals out there, however. Pattern reports the below price drops in some classic toys.

Blocks -2%

Kanoodle Game -2%

Elf on the Shelf -2%

Slinky -3%

Magic Mixies -9%

Nerf Gun -9%

"The longer you get in the holiday season, there are some brands and some retailers who realize that they have maybe over-indexed on how much inventory they thought they would need for the holidays, and they have to get rid of it."