David Copperfield accused of sexual assault
Las Vegas headliner David Copperfield has been accused of sexual assault on Wednesday.
Entertainment website The Wrap interviewed a woman who says the magician drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 1988. She was 17 years old at the time.
The woman says it happened when he was a judge in a modeling contest she competed in. She also says she reported the sexual assault to the FBI in 2007.
Copperfield did not responded directly to these claims, but commented on the #metoo movement as these allegations surfaced.
January 24, 2018