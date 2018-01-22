Deer 'too tired to move' rescued from frozen reservoir in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – A deer that was "too tired to move" was rescued from a frozen reservoir in Lakewood, Colorado on Sunday afternoon – and it was all caught on camera.

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to Main Reservoir in Lakewood sometime Sunday afternoon after getting a call from Lakewood Animal Control about a deer in trouble.

The deer was actually standing in the water, according to West Metro Fire Rescue officials, but was "too tired to move."

Rescuers broke a path through the ice, grabbed onto an antler and then brought the deer back to shore, where he was warmed up inside an animal control van belonging to the Lakewood Police Department.

Temperatures in Lakewood were in the low 20s throughout the day as the biggest snowstorm of the season (so far) moves through Colorado.

Watch the daring deer rescue in the video below: