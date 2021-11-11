Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The defense has rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

On Thursday, John Black, a use of force expert, took the stand Thursday. The defense tried to solidify Rittenhouse's self-defense claim.

"Based on my analysis the kick to the face happened prior to the gunshot," Black said.

A Kenosha police officer, Officer Brittni Bray, who collected evidence on the night of the shootings was the second witness called by the defense.

Drew Hernandez was the third witness called by the defense. He identified himself to the court as a professional commentator on 'Real America's Voice' and reporter who was in Kenosha to document the riots on the night of the shootings.

Thursday's testimony came one day after Rittenhouse took the stand.

He claimed he had no choice when he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020.

The case has divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.

The judge has indicated closing arguments could be held Monday.

He could get life in prison if convicted.