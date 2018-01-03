Delta says 2017 Atlanta airport power outage cost it $50 million

Scripps National Desk
12:43 PM, Jan 3, 2018

A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Michael Calloway
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.

A December 2017 power outage at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was extremely costly for the Delta airline, which has its largest hub there.

The crippling outage will cost Delta up to $50 million in pre-tax income, officials with the airline said Wednesday.

The power outage on Dec. 17, 2017 was caused by a fire in electrical equipment in an underground tunnel and it lasted several hours. It had ripple effects throughout the air travel industry, leading to 1,400 flights canceled.

Before the Atlanta outage, Delta had 242 days without mainline flight cancellations.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top