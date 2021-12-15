Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to George Floyd's death

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars. Federal prosecutors have recommended a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted this spring of state murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe during a May 2020 arrest.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on the state murder charges. Earlier this year, he told the court he planned to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin earlier this year. They are still on course for trial early next year on those charges, with a state trial still to come.